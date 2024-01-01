Collierville, TN Windows and Doors
Collierville, part of the Memphis metropolitan area, is a small city that’s composed of vibrant neighborhoods like Piperton, Fisherville, Germantown, Arlington, Eads, Oakland, Rossville, Moscow, and more. Whether you’re spending the day at Hinton Park, exploring Collierville Historic District, or enjoying a performance at the Harrell Theatre, there are plenty of ways to immerse yourself in Collierville culture. Many homes in this city are reflective of its history – popular local architectural styles include Craftsman, Colonial, Ranch, and Mediterranean. Overall, homeowners in Collierville are drawn to home designs that embrace the region’s Southern heritage.
Collierville Popular Local Trends & Styles
- Southern Traditional Aesthetic
Southern Traditional Aesthetic
Many Collierville homes embrace the timeless charm and historic elegance of Southern traditional architecture that falls into Colonial or Ranch styles, for instance. These homes feature elements like large front porches, columns, shutters, and gabled roofs.
- Outdoor Living Spaces
Outdoor Living Spaces
From covered patios and screened-in porches to outdoor kitchens and fire pits, outdoor living spaces are a priority for locals. The ability to enjoy Collierville’s pleasant weather and entertain guests outdoors is key for homeowners in this area.
- New Construction
New Construction
With a growing population and demand for housing, new construction is booming in Collierville. Many homeowners are choosing to build their new home in a style that aligns with local architecture such as Colonial, Farmhouse, Craftsman, and Ranch, blending historic charm with modern amenities.
- Farmhouse-Inspired Style
Farmhouse-Inspired Style
Farmhouse-style homes have become increasingly popular in Collierville as this style connects with a more rural, rustic aesthetic. These homes often feature white exteriors, barn-inspired elements, exposed beams, and open floor plans. When looking for a window or door replacement on a Farmhouse-style home, many homeowners opt for black windows and doors with grilles to create contrast with its white exterior.