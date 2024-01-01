Hendersonville, TN Windows and Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Just a stone’s throw away from Nashville, Hendersonville is a vibrant city full of beautiful neighborhoods like Blue Ridge, Lakeside Park, Colonial Acres, Winston Hills, Wyncrest, Maple Row, and more. As you explore the city’s attractions, such as Old Hickory Lake, Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club, Rock Castle, Memorial Park, and more, you may notice the city’s captivating architecture. The streets in Hendersonville are lined with homes of various styles. Popular styles for older homes and new builds in the area include Modern, Craftsman, Colonial, and Ranch. Both functional and stylish, windows and doors are a necessity in any home—here’s what’s trending in the area.

    Energy-efficient windows and doors are a must-have in places with varied climates, like Hendersonville. Choosing products with these features can help keep your home more comfortable while reducing heating and cooling costs.

    Many homes in Hendersonville follow the region’s iconic Southern architectural style. A lot of homes in the area have elements of Colonial design, which typically feature brick exteriors, open front porches, symmetrical façades, and columns. Ranch is another common Southern home style, which is usually a single-story home that has an open floor plan, mixed exterior materials, and a low-pitched roofline.

