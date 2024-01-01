Murfreesboro, TN Windows and Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
With attractive amenities, beautiful scenery and vibrant culture, “The Boro” is one of the best places to live in Tennessee. As you peruse the city’s attractions, such as the Stones River National Battlefield, the Geographic Center of Tennessee, The Avenue, or the Murfreesboro Greenway, you’ll likely notice Murfreesboro’s beautiful architecture. In neighborhoods like Breckenridge, Berkshire, Regency Park, Northwoods, Indian Hills, The Reserve, Huntington, Liberty Station, and more, you will find homes in a range of architectural styles – from Craftsman and Ranch to Colonial and Traditional, and more. Whether new or historic, all of these homes need windows and doors. Let’s explore some top trends in the area.

    Given Murfreesboro’s warm climate, energy-efficient home materials and appliances are a priority. These can help reduce cooling costs and keep your home more comfortable throughout the year.

    As a Southern state with a rich history, it’s no surprise that many Tennessee homes follow this region’s signature architectural style. Many homeowners in Murfreesboro and the surrounding area embrace design elements typical of the Colonial and Ranch aesthetic.

    Open-concept home layouts are popular among homeowners in this area, as they create a sense of spaciousness, allow for socializing and entertaining, and enable a flow of natural light throughout the home. Consider a sliding door on your patio to create a continuous, open space between your indoor and outdoor areas.

