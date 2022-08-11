Top 5 Window Treatments for Sliding Glass Doors

Like sliding panels, vertical shades are not the usual choice for sliding glass door window treatments. However, they offer several benefits like ease of use as you only have to pull them out when you want your door covered. Then, push back if you want the opposite.

Vertical window shades for sliding glass doors also allow an extra layer of insulation, keeping you protected against heat or cold. They’re a suitable choice if your windows include shades as these can complement the window treatments’ honeycomb pattern.

If your goal is to darken the room, vertical shades might not be the best window treatment to use. Also, cleaning the shades is a challenge and you may have to replace the whole shade if it gets stained.