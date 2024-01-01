New England Bay Windows
Bay Windows to Match Historic New England Homes
There’s no shortage of local historic districts in New England. From the seacoast all the way to the Lakes Region, and from Portsmouth to Portland, New England is home to a rich history and the varied home styles throughout Maine and New Hampshire reflect that.
New England architecture is known for styles that are older and more varied than the rest of the country. Some home styles are quite easily distinguished, like Second Empire Victorian homes seen in places like Keene, the pointed Queen Anne houses found in Auburn and Bradford, or the Victorians like those found in the Little Harbor neighborhood of Portsmouth. A distinguishing feature of these styles is the bay window. Extending past the exterior of the home at an angle, bay windows provide expansive views and ample natural light in addition to the stately exterior.
Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window
Slide 1 / 3
50% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
No Interest, No Payments Until 20252Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bow Windows
Bay or Bow? Although a separate style, a bow window extends from the exterior of a home in a similar way. Where a bay window has three window panes, angled away from the home, a bow window is typically comprised of four or five panes with less angled curve creating a more rounded appearance.
Traditional Style
Kitchen Bay Windows
Small Bay Windows
New England Climate Recommendations
Winter Weather
Low-E Protection
Weather Protection
Maine & New Hampshire Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.