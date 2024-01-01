<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New England Bay Windows

Bay Windows to Match Historic New England Homes

There’s no shortage of local historic districts in New England. From the seacoast all the way to the Lakes Region, and from Portsmouth to Portland, New England is home to a rich history and the varied home styles throughout Maine and New Hampshire reflect that.

New England architecture is known for styles that are older and more varied than the rest of the country. Some home styles are quite easily distinguished, like Second Empire Victorian homes seen in places like Keene, the pointed Queen Anne houses found in Auburn and Bradford, or the Victorians like those found in the Little Harbor neighborhood of Portsmouth. A distinguishing feature of these styles is the bay window. Extending past the exterior of the home at an angle, bay windows provide expansive views and ample natural light in addition to the stately exterior.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Bow Windows

Bay or Bow? Although a separate style, a bow window extends from the exterior of a home in a similar way. Where a bay window has three window panes, angled away from the home, a bow window is typically comprised of four or five panes with less angled curve creating a more rounded appearance.

Traditional Style

Matching the original style of a historic home can put forth a challenge. If you own a historic home, keeping true to the original styles and materials of the home will help preserve the authenticity. Pella offers replacement bay windows for historic homes that can help keep you within the limits of historic ordinances.

Kitchen Bay Windows

A kitchen bay window offers outdoor views while you’re cooking or enjoying meals. In a smaller kitchen, a bay or bow window will extend outward, increasing the amount of visual space in the room. Placed above the sink, a bay window can provide a relaxing view while doing the dishes.

Small Bay Windows

Pella’s bay windows are available in a wide range of sizes with both fixed and operable configurations, including some custom capabilities. Bay windows are available in three-unit 30° and 45° or custom angles and sizes.

Product Lines

New England Climate Recommendations

Winter Weather

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Protect your windows from the elements with exterior aluminum-cladding.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The glass helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the humid summer. It also reduces UV ray exposure.

Weather Protection

Ensure your home’s wood bay windows are prepared for cold winters, humid summers, and heavy precipitation.
Maine & New Hampshire Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of New England expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

