New England Bay Windows

There’s no shortage of local historic districts in New England. From the seacoast all the way to the Lakes Region, and from Portsmouth to Portland, New England is home to a rich history and the varied home styles throughout Maine and New Hampshire reflect that.

New England architecture is known for styles that are older and more varied than the rest of the country. Some home styles are quite easily distinguished, like Second Empire Victorian homes seen in places like Keene, the pointed Queen Anne houses found in Auburn and Bradford, or the Victorians like those found in the Little Harbor neighborhood of Portsmouth. A distinguishing feature of these styles is the bay window. Extending past the exterior of the home at an angle, bay windows provide expansive views and ample natural light in addition to the stately exterior.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window