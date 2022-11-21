Choosing the Perfect Windows For Your Family Room
on November 21, 2022
One area of your home that will get a lot of use from many different people is your family room. With this in mind, adding windows that have the benefits you’re looking for are important, and that’s where we come in! Let’s look at some of the various ways our windows can help complete your family room.
Benefits of Adding Windows to Your Family Room
Natural Lighting
Bringing light into your family room can add many benefits, including making the space appear larger and requiring less electricity use during the daytime, and windows are the best way to do this. Fixed windows in particular can be a great asset because you can customize their size and shape to fit your home’s design, creating large glass walls for maximum light.
Window combinations are also a fantastic way to introduce more natural light in. For example, you could add a combination of double-hung and fixed windows, or other various shaped and sized windows.
Energy Efficiency
Energy efficiency is essential in every home, as it helps you maintain comfort. Energy-efficient products will help keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Installing these products can also help lower your utility bills since you won’t need to rely on your HVAC system to do all the work. At Pella, we offer a range of energy efficient products that are ENERGY STAR certified to help keep your home comfortable year-round.
Ease of Use
As many people will be using the living room, you want its windows to be easy for everyone to use. You can add convenience with items like an easy-slide operator on our fiberglass casement and awning windows. We also offer screens to allow you to have ventilation and protection when your windows are open. This includes our hidden screen for our vinyl windows or our Rolscreen options for wood windows.
Curb Appeal
If your family room is in the front of your home, window enhancements also improve your curb appeal. For example, if you have a traditional home, you can add double-hung windows to your family room to enhance the aesthetic. Another way that we can assist you with curb appeal is by helping you transform your historic home.
This Boalsburg, PA, home needed historically accurate windows for an addition to the original structure, built in the late 1700s. We were able to help and install our Pella Reserve wood windows throughout the space, including the family room. The various window types, including double-hung and casement windows, used brought in lots of natural light and created a unique look. The customers chose a black finish, which went so well with the stone accent in their living room.
Ventilation
Adding windows to your home can help circulate air throughout your family room. Double-hung windows are great for ventilation because they can be opened using the top or bottom sash. Casement and awning windows are another excellent option for your family room, as they're easy to open, providing lots of ventilation.
Functionality
Each window type functions in its own way, so you’ll have to decide how you want your window to open and how it should operate. One thing to consider for family room windows is their safety mechanisms. For example, our windows offer several features to help make sure your windows are secure, including a cam-action lock on our double-hung windows. We also have a feature that only allows your windows open to a certain point.
Deciding on Your Windows
Styles
Double-hung or casement windows provide many benefits that are perfect for family rooms, including ventilation, ease of use and style. You can also do combination windows with double-hung or casement windows side-by-side to create a larger window. Other window combinations include picture and awning windows to get the view while providing the room with air circulation.
Bay or bow windows can add a unique look to your home, creating a cute nook area. These window types stick out from your home so you get a view from many angles to bring in more natural light. Pairing a fixed window with casement or double-hung windows can help you reach your goal of adding fresh air to your family room.
We replaced this State College, PA, home’s bow and double-hung windows. We were able to match the new vinyl and wood windows and provide the house with a beautiful makeover. The bow window in the front of the home is sure to add curb appeal and bring in light from multiple angles.
Materials
We also have various materials you can use for your window frames, all with their own benefits. For example, fiberglass windows are durable, while vinyl windows are affordable and low maintenance.
This Gibsonia, PA, home got new replacement fiberglass windows to bring life and grandness to it. The main goal for the house was to upgrade the windows to modernize the home’s aesthetic. This family room features beautiful black fixed and casement windows that are striking against the white walls. The large windows add a lot of glass space to the family room, bringing in tons of light and beautiful scenery.
We have several wood product lines that are versatile in style to match your home’s aesthetic perfectly. All of our windows come with various options for finishes, so you can stay on-trend with black windows or create warmth in your family room with a beautiful wood stain.
Enhance Your Family Room with Pella
