Using Replacement Windows to Transform Your Home's Main Living Areas

Add Windows in Common Areas

The common areas in your home are essential for you, your family, and your guests. Understandably, you want these areas to be comfortable and inviting. Windows can transform these living areas and help you achieve both comfort and style. Read on to find out how.

Having windows throughout your living room will let in lots of natural light and provide ventilation and fresh air. You can choose between various window types, including double-hung, casement, awning windows, or a combination. All of these windows are easy to use and provide many benefits for your home. We also have innovative options for window screens so you can enjoy air circulation without letting in any bugs.

Another great and innovative option for common areas in your home is to try out our easy-slide operator if you get casement or awning windows. This innovative feature is easy to use for people of all ages.

Finally, energy efficiency is an essential part of your home. Installing Pella windows throughout your home can keep it at a comfortable temperature year-round and help lower your energy bill. Many of our window lines are ENERGY STAR certified and are sure to help keep you comfortable throughout the year.

Other common areas that your family, your guests, and you may use a lot are the kitchen and dining room. Many homes feature a window behind their sink to brighten and open the kitchen space. You’ll want to choose a window that is easy to reach and use so that you can have great ventilation in the area. For your dining room, you can line the walls with windows for better natural light.

There are many decisions to make for your windows that can affect the overall style and functionality of your home's interior and exterior. For example, you can add grilles to your windows for visual appeal and charm. We also offer between-the-glass grilles as a low-maintenance option.

Another excellent option for your window that is low maintenance is shades or blinds between the glass. You can conveniently use this innovative technology to control the amount of light entering your home and have better privacy without spending extra time cleaning the blinds.