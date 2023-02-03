Using Replacement Windows to Transform Your Home's Main Living Areas
on February 3, 2023
Add Windows in Common Areas
Having windows throughout your living room will let in lots of natural light and provide ventilation and fresh air. You can choose between various window types, including double-hung, casement, awning windows, or a combination. All of these windows are easy to use and provide many benefits for your home. We also have innovative options for window screens so you can enjoy air circulation without letting in any bugs.
Another great and innovative option for common areas in your home is to try out our easy-slide operator if you get casement or awning windows. This innovative feature is easy to use for people of all ages.
Finally, energy efficiency is an essential part of your home. Installing Pella windows throughout your home can keep it at a comfortable temperature year-round and help lower your energy bill. Many of our window lines are ENERGY STAR certified and are sure to help keep you comfortable throughout the year.
Other common areas that your family, your guests, and you may use a lot are the kitchen and dining room. Many homes feature a window behind their sink to brighten and open the kitchen space. You’ll want to choose a window that is easy to reach and use so that you can have great ventilation in the area. For your dining room, you can line the walls with windows for better natural light.
There are many decisions to make for your windows that can affect the overall style and functionality of your home's interior and exterior. For example, you can add grilles to your windows for visual appeal and charm. We also offer between-the-glass grilles as a low-maintenance option.
Another excellent option for your window that is low maintenance is shades or blinds between the glass. You can conveniently use this innovative technology to control the amount of light entering your home and have better privacy without spending extra time cleaning the blinds.
Browse Local Pittsburgh Window Replacement Projects
Our local Pella team has worked on a range of projects throughout Pittsburgh:
- This Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, home got new wood windows throughout the house. The open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen were surrounded by casement, awning, and picture windows to bring in lots of natural light and add curb appeal.
- We replaced an old bow window with a new bay window in Conneaut, Pennsylvania, home. The old window was drafty and inefficient. The new wood bay windows are absolutely gorgeous and are energy efficient. With two operable casement windows, fresh air can now circulate throughout the home. The wood window also features blinds between the glass for added privacy and control over the light entering the house. Overall, the new window adds curb appeal to the home and transforms the living room.
- This Warrendale, Pennsylvania, home was updated when they replaced their old, white windows with new black ones. We installed a variety of windows, including wood and fiberglass picture and double-hung windows, to transform the home. The new windows provide functionality and style in the kitchen and living room.
Don't Forget About Patio Doors
Patio doors are commonly seen in the main areas of Pittsburgh homes. Many homeowners have patio doors on the main floor of their homes for easy access to the patio or backyard area. Sliding doors are popular because they let in a ton of light and are simple to use. Sliding doors are also great for adding a modern touch to your living space because of the unobstructed view. In contrast, adding grilles to your patio doors can give them a more traditional look.
Another popular choice for patio doors is a French door. These hinged doors are also easy to use and can provide elegance to your home. They are even available as a double door for a grander feel.
Your living room, dining room, and kitchen areas can all be transformed with windows and doors. You can make the rooms the style you want while also making them comfortable and convenient. Get started on transforming your home by scheduling a free in-home consultation.
