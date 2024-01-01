Looking for new windows for your home?
Explore Pella's wide variety of home window styles and shapes and find the perfect complement to your home. Select a style below to view the product lines and learn more about the types of windows Pella offers.
Slide 1 / 5
No promo available at this time.
Save on the right products for your home
Lower your energy bill
Invest confidently with The Pella Promise
Popular Window Styles
- Awning Windows
Awning Windows
Awning Windows hinge at the top and open out from the bottom.
- Bay Windows
Bay WindowsA combination of windows that extend outward and typically include a fixed window in the center joined together with venting windows on each side.
- Bow Windows
Bow Windows
A combination of four or more windows joined together and extending outward to form a graceful curve.
- Casement Windows
Casement Windows
Casement Windows hinge at the side and open out from the other side.
- Custom Windows
Custom WindowsUnique custom windows designed and built just for you.
- Double-Hung Windows
Double-Hung WindowsUnique custom windows designed and built just for you.
- Single-Hung Windows
Single-Hung WindowsSingle-Hung windows have a fixed top sash and a bottom sash that can be raised.
- Sliding Windows
Sliding Windows
Sliding Windows have one fixed sash and another sash that slides side to side.
- Specialty Windows
Specialty WindowsSpecialty windows offer unique beauty and operational styles.
The Pella Promise
The Right Windows for You
We know buying windows is a big decision. And there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re committed to finding the right windows to meet the unique needs of you, your home and your budget.
- No Mess, No Guess Installation DayOur certified experts are specially-trained to install Pella windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
- Pella Care GuaranteeAt Pella, our windows are designed with passion, innovated with purpose, built with integrity and backed by the industry’s best warranties. From product to installation to service, our warranties are designed to give you peace-of-mind that if something goes wrong, we’ll be there.
- Simple, Step-by-Step ProcessWe want the window replacement process to be an easy journey towards your dream home. Our advisors offer expert advice every step of the way — from color to hardware, and every detail in between.