Washington, MO Windows and Doors

Washington is a diverse, scenic town in Missouri with architectural styles that reflect its historic, beautiful culture. Popular home styles in the area include Craftsman, Cottage, Mid-Century Modern, Colonial, Modern, Ranch, Contemporary, Tudor, Victorian, and more. Windows and doors are a necessity of homes of any style—however, they are often overlooked. The windows and doors you choose for your new construction or replacement project can make a huge impact on comfort, curb appeal, and functionality. Here are the top trending options in Washington, Missouri.
From modern to historic homes, and every era in between, bay windows have been a home design trend for centuries. Bay windows are configured with three windows, typically with double-hung or casement windows that flank the central fixed window.
Double-hung windows are a classic favorite and a common window choice for homes across the nation. Many people opt for double-hung windows because they provide great ventilation and are easy to clean. Since both panes are operable and can tilt inward, their exteriors are much easier to clean—especially if you have a multi-story home.
Sliding glass doors are a popular patio door option for various reasons. Their open glass space lets in plenty of natural light, helps your home feel larger, and creates a seamless transition to the outdoors. Sliding doors are also easy to use, and their low profile is designed to help you maximize your square footage.
