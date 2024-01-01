Historic homes abound in the state of Virginia, which is appropriate for a place known as the birthplace of what would become the United States. Homeowners can opt to preserve the original look and feel of these homes or upgrade them for the 21st century. Casement windows can do both, preserving the historical details of the home while updating the aesthetic.

Hinged at the sides, casement windows swing outwards and open up your home to the fresh air for maximum ventilation, all with the turn of a handle. Whether you are looking to enhance the air flow of your home or install windows in areas that are hard to reach, casement windows can contribute elegant design and unmatched function to your home, both inside and out.

Commonly known as: crank windows