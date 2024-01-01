Virginia Casement Windows
Casement Windows are a Modern Touch for Historic Homes
Historic homes abound in the state of Virginia, which is appropriate for a place known as the birthplace of what would become the United States. Homeowners can opt to preserve the original look and feel of these homes or upgrade them for the 21st century. Casement windows can do both, preserving the historical details of the home while updating the aesthetic.
Hinged at the sides, casement windows swing outwards and open up your home to the fresh air for maximum ventilation, all with the turn of a handle. Whether you are looking to enhance the air flow of your home or install windows in areas that are hard to reach, casement windows can contribute elegant design and unmatched function to your home, both inside and out.
Commonly known as: crank windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Vinyl Casement Windows
Modern and Contemporary-Style Homes
Casement windows are one of the oldest types of operable windows, dating back centuries. Yet today they are coveted by owners of modern and contemporary-style homes for their uncluttered perspective and effortless operation. Picture them seamlessly integrated into the contemporary homes nestled into the hillsides along the Blue Ridge Mountains of Charlottesville.
Kitchen Casement Windows
Casement windows, which are frequently installed in pairs, create a striking image that can be incorporated into almost any space. More homeowners are opting for casement windows in the kitchen because the ventilation can usher the air from a passing breeze in their home. These windows can also be easier to open above a sink or cabinet than other styles of windows.
Between-the-Glass Blinds
Casement windows open up your home to the fresh air of the outdoors, but sometimes what you need is protection from what lies outside, as well. Specifically, sunlight. Between-the-glass blinds offer that extra protection from the sun, and can be conveniently programmed to automatically adjust the amount of shade with Pella’s Insynctive Technology.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Virginia Climate Recommendations
Although the state is classified as a humid subtropical climate, most Virginians will describe the weather as not too hot and not too cold. They certainly experience the full breadth of all four seasons, from the warm air of spring and heat and humidity of the summer to the chill of the fall and cold and dry winters. Rainfall is frequent for the area, with the rare bout of severe wind and rain from living near the coastline, where they can feel residual effects from tropical storms.
Diverse Climate
Salty Air
In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window integrity.
Rainy Weather
With persistent clouds and drizzle nearly all year round, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as fiberglass or vinyl.
Richmond Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
