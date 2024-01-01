<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Silver Spring, MD Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Silver Spring

Bordering the northern side of Washington D.C. is Silver Spring, a quieter, less-congested alternative to living D.C. proper. The city is an ever-evolving arts and culture hub and a dream destination for food lovers, among other things. Its home styles are as dynamic as the city itself, with options ranging from grand Colonials and Cape Cods, to sleek, modern condos and apartments in newly built high-rises. For Silver Spring residents looking to upgrade their home’s style and performance, Pella of Washington D.C. has the innovative solutions to do it.

    Timeless Bay Windows

    Bay windows are a defining characteristic of the many traditional home styles found around the D.C. metro area. This configuration of three windows features a fixed window in the center, flanked by operable double-hung or casement windows on either side to form an angular curve that juts beyond the walls of the home, adding space to the room it’s in.

    Energy-Efficient Materials

    Keep energy costs low and in-home comfort high — especially during the warm, humid Silver Spring summers and cold winters — with energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.

    Eye-Catching Front Doors
    Silver Spring homes possess a lot of character, and tying it all together are their front doors. Our durable, customizable fiberglass front doors can elevate the look of your home while reinforcing its design and boosting curb appeal.
    Stylish Sliding Doors
    Increase your home’s natural light flow and functionality with sleek sliding glass doors that open to your backyard, deck, or patio with ease and won’t jeopardize your energy efficiency. Sliding doors are versatile and can be customized to match design styles ranging from traditional to modern.

