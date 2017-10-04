Getting a Handle on Entry Door Costs

Determining the cost of a new front door is anything but straightforward. The type of material used offers some guidance, but it really comes down to size, level of detail and aesthesis and number of performance features.

Material

Steel

Steel doors are the value leader, which explains why they account for about half the entry door market.1 Steel offers lower initial costs, low maintenance and excellent energy efficiency. Steel tends to offer fewer options for glass and other ornamentation, however.

Fiberglass

The cost of fiberglass doors can vary greatly because the material is so versatile. Today’s fiberglass doors can mimic real wood so closely it’s difficult to tell the difference. Fiberglass doors are very energy efficient and low maintenance. Fiberglass doors can also offer windows and other functional and aesthetic touches that can increase the cost.

Glass

The amount and style of glass included has a major impact on the price of a door. Today’s door glass options can offer both energy efficiency and allow natural light.

Hardware and Security Features

Today’s door shoppers have a choice of finish on hardware ranging from hinges to door handles to decorative accents. Pella also offers advanced security features such as multipoint lock system which secures the door in three spots, along the top, middle and bottom. Another option is Pella® Insynctive security sensors which are embedded in the door during manufacturing and will provide a wireless connection to assure you the doors are closed and remain closed while you’re home or away.*

Installation

Professional installation is a worthwhile investment to get the best performance out of your entry door, regardless of its cost. The more ornate the door, or doors with arched tops or other unusual shapes — the more challenging — and therefore costly — the install.

The Bottom Line on the Cost of a New Front Door

There’s no neat and tidy rule of thumb for estimating door costs. Until you have a particular project and installation in mind, it’s hard to estimate costs. Some factors include:

How much aesthetic appeal you want from your door — including the presence of glass and hardware accents

How large and/or elaborate the design is (such as a double door, arched top, etc.)

What material is used

Front door installation costs

Pella offers a broad line of front entry doors to fit virtually every budget.

* Requires connection to a compatible home automation system.