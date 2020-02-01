What to Know Before You Buy a New Front Door

The right entry door does so much more than simply serve as a way to enter and exit your home.

When done right, it can serve as an invitation to friends and family, as well as make a strong first impression and give guests a good idea of the character of your space. Making sure your front door goes beyond the practical and reflects your unique style and sensibility is a great way to customize your home.

But where to begin? New homeowners and veteran DIYers alike often struggle to find the answers that can let them take their home to the next level. And making a misstep before you even begin can cost major money without the payoff you are looking for. Before investing in your next entry door, here are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.

Entry Door Materials

The question of choosing the right entry door is far from a one-size-fits-all answer but depends entirely on the needs of your home as well as your own personal taste. Pella entry doors are available in two different materials —fiberglass and steel.

Fiberglass entry doors are an energy-efficient, affordable and low-maintenance choice for front doors. Fiberglass entry doors are available in a wide variety of pre-finished colors and wood-look finishes that don’t require re-staining or painting.

Steel entry doors are extremely durable and offer homeowners strength and security. Pella steel entry doors can stand up to the elements and are available in a variety of low-maintenance colors and finishes.

Front Entry Door Styles

Fiberglass entry doors are available in a wider range of style choices than steel. If you’re looking for an entry door to match your home’s particular architectural style, like a Craftsman-style entry door, or if you desire a door with glass, like a ¾ arch light, then fiberglass is the way to go. Steel doors, on the other hand, are very sturdy and available in a few solid styles with raised panels or in a flush option.

Entry Door Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is a top concern for homeowners when buying new or replacement entry doors. Luckily, Pella Windows and Doors offers energy-efficient options that will meet or exceed ENERGY STAR® certification in all 50 states. Our fiberglass entry doors are constructed from a highly durable fiberglass composite. Energy-efficient fiberglass entry doors can stand up to extreme heat and cold. Pella steel entry doors come with optional 20- or 90-minute fire ratings.

While solid entry doors without glass tend to be more energy-efficient than those with glass, low-E insulating glass is an available option on Pella glass entry doors.

Unique Exterior Door Customizations

In addition to the style and material selections available to you, there are other ways to personalize your entry door to best reflect your personal style and your home’s overall aesthetic. If you are looking to make your home’s exterior unique, consider a distinctive color choice, decorative glass, unique hardware finishes and other accessories.

Door Colors

Homeowners today are often opting for brightly colored entry doors to add a pop of color to their home’s exterior. Whether you choose a fiberglass or steel entry door, there are a number of pre-finished color options to choose from.

Entry Door Glass

Decorative glass elements are another way to add visual interest to your door. Grilles can be used to add contrast and break up large glass panels and can be configured with a variety of patterns to achieve your desired look. Additional glass components like sidelights and transoms also add style.

Door Hardware Options

Even a basic entry door can be dressed up with a decorative handle set. Hardware options in varying finishes and styles can support your home’s style and complement your door.

Front Door Accessories

Don’t underestimate the power of accessorizing. Crown molding, plants and a unique color can be the perfect way to set your entryway apart and add definite curb appeal. No matter which door you choose, styling a new front door is very important.

Choosing a New Front Door

Items like budget and energy efficiency are likely at the top of your list when choosing a new or replacement entry door. Door size and material as well as any additional customizations can all factor into the overall cost of an entry door. Depending on who does your installation, there may be a separate installation fee or even a fee for hauling away an old door.

Pella is pleased to offer a wide variety of product choices and options to fit nearly any budget. If you aren’t sure where to begin, a Pella window and door expert can help. Schedule an in-home consultation to get started.