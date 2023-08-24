Reinvigorate Your Curb Appeal with the Latest Door Color Trends

Saturated hues, bold jewel tones, and more dominate door color trends of today.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your front door, find your perfect door color combination, or have curiosities about the latest door color trends, we have you covered. In this guide, we’ll explore the top 2023 front door colors, winning color pairs for siding and garage doors, and trending aesthetics that can match the personal style of your home. So, say goodbye to mundane entrances as we dive into the world of saturated, moody, and bold door colors that are making waves.

Saturated and Moody Hues

Saturated colors, with their rich and intense pigments, captivate attention and create a sense of welcoming energy. Many homeowners are finding that embracing saturated colors for their front doors create a vibrant expression of their own unique personalities. Consequently, saturated and moody hues are stealing the spotlight when it comes to popular front door colors, injecting life and vitality into home entrances everywhere.

From bold reds and deep blues to lively yellows and lush greens, these vibrant shades make a bold statement and instantly elevate your curb appeal. Another bonus? Moody door colors are highly versatile and well-suited to a number of architectural styles, from Victorian to contemporary. This is especially beneficial if you’re hoping to match your home’s exterior to its interior design and have opted for trendy aesthetics like maximalism and modern vintage.

Fiberglass Windows in Iowa City Cohousing Apartments

Bright, saturated hues can add a pop of color to this home. The photo above displays a recent project in Iowa City where architects were looking for unique features for each unit, which they were able to achieve with colored fiberglass doors.

Bold Jewel Tones

If you’re searching for ways to make your home stand out, embracing the enchanting allure of jewel-toned front doors may be the solution you need. Jewel tones infuse elegance and charm, making a striking statement on any facet of your home. Jewel tones, inspired by the brilliance of precious gemstones, can include deep emerald, green, regal sapphire blue, luxurious amethyst purple, and radiant ruby red. These tones bring a sense of depth, elegance, and charm to any front entrance.

Jewel-tone colors are another door color trend that effortlessly complement a variety of architectural styles, from traditional to modern, and work well with both light and dark exteriors. Whether your home features brick, stone, or siding, a jewel-toned front door can serve as a centerpiece to a simpler façade or lean into the decadence of overall aesthetics like maximalism.

This jewel-toned front door is a great example of integrating color. Custom glass colors were used on the front entry shown above, which complement the champagne hardware against the gorgeous shade of sapphire blue.

Embracing Darkness

Moody, darker tones can add drama and sophistication to your entrance. The epitome of elegance, black and charcoal color front doors are amazingly versatile and can complement almost any style from super modern to country chic. These doors have a unique ability to coordinate with a wide range of accent colors and materials, allowing for endless customization options.

Black front doors possess a timeless elegance and versatility make them a sought-after choice for homeowners aiming for a sophisticated and sleek aesthetic.

Minnetonka Home Makeover Includes Stunning Entry Door

A darker shade is a great way to add an elegant flair to your exterior. Here, a black door with a matching frame and custom windows contrasts beautiful light wood siding.

Garage Door and Front Door Color Combinations

Your home’s colors are critical to its overall appearance, which is why it’s critical to consider the best color harmony between your garage door and front door. Consider these inspiring combinations for a cohesive and eye-catching exterior.

Classic Elegance: A timeless combination is a front door in deep navy blue paired with a garage door in a crisp white. This combination offers a sophisticated contrast that enhances the overall curb appeal. The deep blue front door adds a touch of elegance, while the white garage door is a classic feature that can feel at home with any architectural style.

Modern Monochrome: For a sleek and contemporary look, consider a garage door and front door in shades of gray. Opt for a dark charcoal gray garage door paired with a lighter gray front door. This monochromatic color scheme creates a modern and minimalist aesthetic, adding a touch of sophistication to the home's exterior.

Vibrant Accents: To make a bold statement and add a pop of color, pair a vibrant front door with a complementary garage door. For example, a front door in a vivid red hue paired with a garage door in a rich dark brown can create a striking combination, allowing the front door to be the focal point while the garage door harmonizes with the overall color scheme.

When it comes to home renovation, Pella has your back with all the latest styles, colors, and designs. Pella doors are not only high quality, but they’re also customizable to perfectly match your home. If you’re looking to learn more, or to schedule a free in-home consultation, contact us today!