Why Fiberglass is the Material Fit for Your Front Door

The options at your front entrance used to be simple. Wood for beauty. Steel for durability.

Door manufacturers have since improved their designs. Wood doors have become more durable. Steel doors now come in more stylish designs and colors. Then fiberglass came on the scene and improved on some of the limitations of the other door materials.

Each option has its advantages and best uses, but fiberglass has been increasing in popularity for several reasons.

4 reasons to choose a fiberglass entry door

Fiberglass front entry doors are flexible in style and durable in strength. You can get a modern, smooth look or a traditional, textured design. And as a material, fiberglass is exceptionally strong and resistant to wear. These strengths make fiberglass an attractive option for your front entrance — in more ways than one.

1. Flexible designs to match your style

Fiberglass doors can provide the same design flexibility as wood. Many styles mimic wood grains down to incredible detail, so you get a decorative look without the limitations of a wood entry door. Textures and professionally applied paints and stains can enhance the classic wood-like style.

But you can also go in the opposite direction and get a fiberglass door with a smooth finish. This modern, sleek style more closely resembles steel. And you can apply a coat of paint to make the door your own or just make a statement with your front entry.

2. Durability for a low-maintenance entrance

No door is impervious to damage from day-to-day use and changing weather. But fiberglass is one of the lowest maintenance door materials. Unlike steel, it’s more resistant to dings, dents, rust, and scratches.

If you choose textured fiberglass and paint or stain, the burden of maintaining that finish is much lower than with a wood door. Depending on exposure to environmental elements, a wood door may require annual repainting, restaining, refinishing, or weather protection. Fiberglass finishes can hold up much longer and better handle the climate. The material is harder than wood, so it is also more resistant to resists cuts, scratches, and warping.

3. Affordability beyond the purchase

Maintenance is a cost — one that some homeowners fail to take into consideration during the purchase process. With some of the lowest level of maintenance, fiberglass doors can offer the lowest maintenance costs. They can also recoup costs through energy savings. Fiberglass composite provides a similar insulating value to wood, which insulates better than metal. This helps keep the heat and cold from entering your front door and disrupting the comfort of your home.

4. Lightweight yet strong structure

Many homeowners love the solid sound and feel of steel and wood doors. But that consider the feel and ease of opening and closing your front door. Weight doesn’t always add security. Fiberglass provides similar structural strength to steel at a lesser weight. The material is actually bonded to wood and other interior parts to create a stronger structural design.

How to find the best fiberglass door for your entrance

What type of finish do you want?

Do you want glass or a solid front entry?

Do you love the look of sidelights, transoms, or double entry doors?

Your front door can be the focal point for the exterior of your home, so choose the style and options that match your architecture and personal aesthetic.

Your front door can be the focal point for the exterior of your home, so choose the style and options that match your architecture and personal aesthetic. A beautiful fiberglass front door boosts your curb appeal, but it can also boost the enjoyment of your home by walking through a threshold of your design every day.