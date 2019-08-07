Replacing your front entry door can have a big impact on the curb appeal of your home as well as the style of your home’s entry or foyer. There are many front door types to choose from, and each will bring a different style and unique look to your home.

The configuration of your entry is a good place to start. The configuration of your door refers to the front door design you select for your home: single front door, double entry doors and any added elements like decorative sidelights or transoms. Here are some popular front door configurations and options to consider.

Front door designs with glass let light in

Front door designs with glass in the door, entry doors with sidelights or other decorative glass elements like a transom can impact your home’s style and ambiance. Doors with glass bring light into the home and add aesthetic appeal to the design. Front door designs can have decorative glass clear glass, or glass with blinds enclosed within.

When choosing a door glass design, consider the amount of light you’d like to let in as well as the amount of privacy you are seeking. Glass entry doors are typically available in ¼ light, ½ light and full light. Each style allows a different level of sunlight into the home and has a different impact on style.

Thinking about a new front entry door? Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Personalize with door glass design options

Make a beautiful statement by choosing a decorative front door design with glass. There are many choices available for door glass, including leaded glass crystals, stained glass and beveled glass. Decorative glass patterns can help add privacy while still allowing visible light to enter your home. Pella’s decorative glass options include unique glass types and distinctive caming.



Grilles and between-the-glass options vary depending on the type of door and the manufacturer. These options are another way to customize the look and design of your front door and can be adhered to the outside or placed inside the glass to reduce maintenance and the chances of getting chipped. Grilles can be painted or stained and are largely an aesthetic option. Consider different grille patterns to achieve the look you’re aiming or — whether it’s traditional, craftsman or something more modern.

A front door with sidelights and a transom adds visual interest

Sidelights are narrow windows placed beside an entry door to expand your view and add light. A transom window sits above your door to add architectural detail and style. Choose a front door configuration that is right for your home: you can have an arched or rectangular transom, and sidelights on one or both sides of your door. Browse sidelight and transom options available from Pella.

Make an impact with double entry doors

Double front doors are a great choice if you want to make a big statement and offer a grand entrance for your family and friends. On a practical level, double entry doors are larger in size so they can create a wider opening to accommodate bulky furniture. Double doors with a transom can make an even bigger impact. You can get double front doors in fiberglass or steel and with or without glass. Whatever you choose, it's a dramatic look that will add value to your home.

Types of entry door materials

Fiberglass Entry Door with Glass