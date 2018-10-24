Patio decorating ideas: live decor

Decorating with live plants really ups the wow-factor of any room — indoor or out. If your patio gets a lot of sun, choose heat-loving container plants in well-draining pots. For added color, consider a flowering vine like a Mandevilla. Bamboo can create a fantastic, fast-growing screen, but be sure to contain it to a large container where it can't escape — otherwise it can be invasive. For a beachy feel, consider large potted palms, canna, or banana plants. To help chase away bugs, try potting lavender or lemongrass close to seating areas.

Bug repellant

Many Florida patios feature a screened-in enclosure — especially if there’s a pool. A screen enclosure or pool cage allows you to be outside and enjoy the fresh air without being eaten by mosquitos. Bonus: it can help protect your pool from fallen leaves or unwanted guests like snakes, frogs, or even alligators. For a less exposed option, some homeowners opt for a sunroom instead of a patio or screen porch. A sunroom offers many of the same benefits, but with the added advantages of structured walls and a roof.

If a screened-in porch isn’t part of your plans, be sure to plan ahead with some Citronella candles or tiki torches. The soft candlelight can also add to the ambiance, making your outdoor space more welcoming.

Pool and towel storage

Living in Florida, water is never too far away. Whether you live close to the beach, have your own pool, or have another swimming option nearby, it helps to have an area designated for wet towels or swimsuits. You don’t need anything too complicated — simple hung hooks or towel bars to drape towels over will work.

Baskets or small deck boxes can work for storing pool toys, goggles, and other essentials out of sight. Storage for other outdoor essentials is helpful as well. Consider where you’ll keep candles, pool chemicals, and entertaining accessories like placemats and grilling utensils.