Updating Your Patio Doors

Patio doors function as the gateway between your indoor living room and your outdoor space. Closed, the patio doors can illuminate the interior with natural light and capture a beautiful view of the outdoors. Open, you can bring the outside indoors or retreat to the patio to relax in the cool breeze of a summer night. Patio doors can even enhance the look and feel of your home.

So if your patio doors are outdated — from sliding doors that stick to glass that is more opaque than transparent — it might be time to start exploring the variety of door styles, features and options that are available and upgrade to new patio doors that will bring a modern aesthetic to your home.

Hinged Patio Doors

If entertaining guests is a common occurrence in your home, hinged patio doors are best suited for high traffic areas. These easy-to-open doors are hinged from the side and open from the center, allowing them to open into a room (inswing) or out into a patio (outswing).

Hinged patio doors, also known as French patio doors, are a combination of function and style, offering an elegant but traditional look for a welcoming entryway.

Sliding Patio Doors

Sliding patio doors allow homeowners to do more with less. To make the best use of limited space, these doors utilize one sliding sash that operates on a single track within the frame, rather than swinging into or out of your home. This affords you more usable space inside or outside.

The large panes of unobstructed glass fill your home with an abundance of natural light and can offer a stunning view of the outdoors. Sliding screens can also be installed to allow in airflow while protecting from bugs. And built-in blinds are a nice option for adding window treatments that are always out of the way.