How Energy Efficient Windows Can Save You Money

When it comes to making your home more energy efficient, it can be easy to overlook the impact your windows have on energy usage. Drafty windows are a more apparent source of air leakage, but you don’t need to wait for there to be an obvious issue before opting for window replacements. The right windows can help you save energy when it comes to heating and cooling your home, along with keeping your family more comfortable.

The glass in your windows can increase energy efficiency thanks to innovative technologies. And that doesn’t just mean tinting your windows. Multiple-pane window choices, various types of glazing, gas fills, and even the method used to install the glass can impact your energy bills, regardless of the season.

How Energy-Efficient Windows Save Money

Spending money to save money might seem counterintuitive, but there are many reasons to upgrade your windows before they show signs of failure whether a replacement or new construction, understanding how to save money on windows that are energy efficient is an important piece of the buying process.

Choosing new, energy-efficient windows can help save you money in several ways and help you realize benefits beyond the monetary savings.

Lower heating and cooling costs

Qualification for ENERGY STAR ratings and incentives

Reduced reliance on artificial heating and cooling

Increased comfort within your home

Enhanced style and operability

But how do you make sure that the windows you’re choosing are energy efficient? Some of the main techniques used to make windows energy efficient are:

Number of panes of glass

Glazing or coatings

Gas-filled windows

Construction of the frame and edge spacers

Proper window installation to prevent air infiltration

Window frame material

It’s important to understand these differences to adequately compare and contrast your options.

Understanding ENERGY STAR® Ratings

When choosing windows for their energy efficiency, it's important to first research energy-performance ratings in relation to the local climate and your home's design. What does “energy efficiency” really mean and how can you compare the energy savings of one window against another?

ENERGY STAR is a government-backed trademark that provides consumers with a reliable source for energy efficiency information on home products. When shopping for an energy-efficient window, search for the ENERGY STAR label. It will show several factors that go into identifying performance so that you can compare styles, brands, and materials to find one that suits your needs. ENERGY STAR windows, meaning those featuring an ENERGY STAR label, have met or exceeded the necessary qualifications for energy efficiency performance.