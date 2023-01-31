Choose Low-E Glass for An Efficiency Boost

At Pella, we make selecting energy efficient home windows easy with coating choices like Low-E Glass. Low-E, or low-emissivity, glass features a virtually invisible coating that reflects energy away from the glass and keeps your home more comfortable without increasing the load on your home’s HVAC system.

Dual-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows Provide Extra Insulation

The more panes of glass within a window’s construction, the more layers between the elements, which will increase your home’s comfort level. When you choose double- and triple-pane windows, you have the option of including insulating argon gas between the panes, which boosts the window’s energy efficiency significantly.

Window Frame Material Impacts Efficiency, Too

When it comes to what makes windows energy efficient, it’s not just about the glass . The frame material you choose can make a difference as well. Wood frames have low conductivity, which offers exceptional insulation, and fiberglass frames perform similarly. Vinyl is a more cost-effective choice for many homeowners, but if you’re looking for a vinyl window frame that performs on par with other insulative frame materials, you want to opt for a multi-chamber vinyl frame. Additionally, optional foam inserts can be incorporated inside the vinyl frames at time of manufacture which can further improve energy efficiency of the window.