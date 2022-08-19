Window Color Options
Posted
on August 19, 2022
Your home’s exterior, natural light exposure, and other design decisions are all relevant to choosing the right color for your windows. Let’s explore each of these factors further.
Create a Design Plan First
When deciding on a purchase as enduring as windows, it’s important to consider your design decisions first. That’s where your design plan comes in. The color scheme you choose for your home’s exterior will play a major role in deciding what window color will work best.
While there are many colors to choose from, most homeowners choose a neutral spectrum for their window frames. This is because a neutral frame color can brighten the facade of your home and plays well with a wide range of other colors. It can also accommodate for shifts in design trends without forcing you into a narrow complementary palette.
Work With Existing Colors
If you’re happy with your home’s exterior color palette, then the best choice for your frame may be hiding within what’s already there. When there’s visible mortar to match, choosing a similar color frame can be an excellent choice for a cohesive look and feel. If your mortar is a lighter tone, choose a creamier frame color like almond. If your mortar is deeper (like you see with red brick), a deeper beige window frame will complement the earthy tones of your masonry.
Remember that exterior light exposure will often wash your window color out and cause it to appear a few shades brighter than it actually is. For this reason, an off-white that looked great in the display room might appear much starker on your home’s exterior.
Popular Window Colors to Consider
Stepping outside of the traditional white frame can feel like a bold move, but considering other window colors can ultimately lead to more inspired design choices.
The colors available to you will vary based on the material you choose, so here are a few popular colors to consider from each of our high quality frame material categories.
Vinyl Frame Colors
For vinyl window frames, almond is an excellent alternative to white. Because almond typically features a greige base with a richer neutral tone, this color often appears soft and creamy in the sunlight. Additionally, with Pella’s dual-color option, brown window frames (on the exterior side only) can pair well with masonry that has a darker undertone, such as brickwork.
Wood Frame Colors
The beauty of wood window frames is the natural elegance they bring to the home. Many homeowners choose to keep the wood grain visible for a classic look. Those seeking a bolder, more modern feel could add color to wood frames instead. Available wood window frame colors will depend on the type of wood and stain selected. However, most wood window frames come with a wide variety of color options, from Cherry to White Linen. Choose a neutral tone that pairs well with the undertone of your other exterior design elements to achieve the best visual flow.
Fiberglass Frame Colors
Fiberglass windows are popular for their durability and energy efficiency, but they also offer versatile color options to complement your home’s design. Choose tan or black when you want to stand out. Or, choose brown when your home’s exterior is composed of earthy tones.
Make the Most of Your Window Color Options with Pella
Whatever window color you choose, make sure you invest in the highest quality materials, features, and installation. Working with Pella professionals will help ensure you get the most life out of your windows. Request a consultation to discuss window color options and more today.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.