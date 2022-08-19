Window Color Options

Your home’s exterior, natural light exposure, and other design decisions are all relevant to choosing the right color for your windows. Let’s explore each of these factors further.

Create a Design Plan First

When deciding on a purchase as enduring as windows, it’s important to consider your design decisions first. That’s where your design plan comes in. The color scheme you choose for your home’s exterior will play a major role in deciding what window color will work best.

While there are many colors to choose from, most homeowners choose a neutral spectrum for their window frames. This is because a neutral frame color can brighten the facade of your home and plays well with a wide range of other colors. It can also accommodate for shifts in design trends without forcing you into a narrow complementary palette.