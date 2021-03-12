First, you must select the canvas. Pella wood windows are available in a variety of wood species, each providing its own unique colors, grain patterns and benefits. Additional wood species are available as custom solutions in

Wood Window Colors and Finishes

In their natural states, Mahogany, Douglas Fir and pine all offer unique colors that may match the existing woodwork or complement your home’s interior design. But you can also add any color you choose to that canvas with pre-finished and custom options.

Painted Wood Windows

Pre-finished, painted wood windows come off the line in four classic interior colors that match the most common interior finishes: White, Bright White and Linen White (in Pella Reserve and Architect Series windows only). On the outside, you have many more options to complement your home’s exterior or boost your curb appeal with a unique color palette.

Stained Wood Windows

Painting wood windows covers up one of the most appealing parts of their aesthetic: the unique grain pattern. Staining your windows can preserve, and often enhance, that natural beauty. Stick with a natural stain if you like the pine, Mahogany or Douglas Fir wood just the way it is but want a high-end look. Or choose one of numerous other stain colors ranging from light to dark, all the way up to the latest craze, black window frames.

Unfinished Wood Windows

For any other paint colors, your options are endless. You can order a window unfinished and paint it just the way you want it. The construction-grade unfinished wood windows you might see at a big box store leave a lot of work if you want to customize the color. For a more ready-made canvas, Pella offers pre-finished windows that are primed and ready to paint in the custom wood window color of your choosing.

Aluminum Cladding

Wood is a natural insulator, so all-wood window frames are energy efficient. With proper maintenance and care, they can maintain that performance — and look great — for years. While pine, Douglas Fir and Mahogany are durable woods, they can’t stand up to the elements as well as fiberglass and vinyl in some climates.

Aluminum cladding helps protect wood windows against the effects of the weather. A layer of aluminum covers the frame on the exterior so you can enjoy beautiful wood windows inside your home and have an additional layer of protection on the outside. Aluminum-clad wood windows have the added benefit of less maintenance, because the cladding helps keep the color from fading.