Creating A Beautiful Home Exterior

Whether you’re looking to make cosmetic updates, increase home value, or your home needs a repair, exterior home updates can beautify your home. Even the smallest change can enhance your curb appeal. Here are some enhancements you can make to achieve a beautiful home exterior.

Switch Up Your Color Scheme

Your home’s colors are critical to its overall appearance. Whether your home could use a fresh coat or you’re simply bored with its current look, painting it a different color – like black – can instantly change its aesthetic. On homes with finishes that aren’t paintable, or if you’re going for a different look, consider replacing your home’s siding. Siding options are endless, and include brick, stucco, vinyl siding, wood cladding, concrete rendering, metal and more choices.

If you’re looking for a subtle, yet impactful way to change your color scheme, consider choosing color-rich replacements for your front entry doors or windows. Lush greens and warm neutrals are popular color trends this year. Plus, since neutral colors go with anything you don’t have to worry about these classic colors going out of style. Stay on-trend by choosing windows with green, tan, brown or wood-clad frames. Opt for black windows and doors if you’re looking to make a bold yet understated change. Or, add a pop of color and boost curb appeal with a blue or red front door.

Update Your Windows

Not only can new windows improve your home’s aesthetic appeal, but they can also enhance your home’s energy efficiency, comfort and function. If you’re a fan of natural light, consider a larger home exterior renovation by creating a wall of windows. You can use a combination of operable windows, like awning windows, and picture windows for the ones you don’t need to open.

If you’re looking for a smaller change, try swapping the type of windows on your home or adjusting their features, such as adding or removing grilles. You can also take advantage of the convenience and privacy that between-the-glass blinds provide.

Window replacements give you many options in terms of style. If you have a more traditional home design, for example, choose single-hung windows with grilles to match. Homeowners with a more modern, minimal design aesthetic may prefer picture windows, which feature a large, uninterrupted pane of glass and thin frames. If you’re looking for operable windows that mimic the picture window style, casement windows might be the best choice. There are even options for historic homes, such as bay windows that complement Victorian-era homes while also matching its architectural style.

Keep Up With Routine Home Maintenance

In order to preserve your home’s pristine exterior, regular maintenance and inspections are crucial. Not only will this keep the outside of your home looking beautiful year-round, it will also give you a good idea of when things need to be replaced, repaired or upgraded. Some items on your list will need to be done a few times a year, while others can be performed annually.

Here are a few home exterior maintenance tasks that should be attended to regularly:

Keep gutters clear and free of debris.

Inspect roof for broken, loose or missing shingles and replace as needed.

Wash your doors and windows.

Examine your screens for wear and tear.

Wash your walls and pressure wash your driveway.

Mow your yard, trim hedges, and keep your lawn free of debris.

If your current landscaping is looking a little dull, add bright, colorful flowers and greenery to bring it back to life.

Performing these tasks can help keep the exterior of your home in great condition for the years to come.

Replace Your Patio and Entry Doors

The exterior doors of your home are an ideal place to make a statement. While doors serve a primarily functional purpose, they also have an impact on your home’s visual appeal.

An exterior door replacement may be a great idea if you:

Want to compliment the other elements of your home exterior

Have drafty doors

Are looking for ways to improve privacy, natural light and curb appeal

Fiberglass entry doors are an affordable, low-maintenance, durable door option. Because of their design flexibility, you can customize these doors with the color of your choice, or apply stains that mimic the look of natural wood. If you want to increase natural light in your entryway, choose a fiberglass front door with an oval, arched or full light glass opening. These openings can also be made with frosted glass and etched with decorative designs to preserve your privacy without sacrificing natural light. If you prefer a solid entry door, choose unique panel styles for a different look.

Hinged French patio doors allow for plenty of natural light. They also make for a grand, elegant patio entrance. Sliding glass and multi-slide doors are ideal for areas where you need to save space and provide plenty of natural light. Try adding screens to sliding doors to enjoy the crisp autumn air or a balmy summer breeze - without inviting in the bugs.

