5 Mistakes To Avoid When Replacing Your Windows

2. Relying on price alone.

Every decision you make factors into the price of a window. Long for black frames? Want to save on energy costs? Hate cleaning and maintenance? There’s a window to fit all your needs, but it might cost you a little extra.

The same applies to the quality of the window. Not all window manufacturers and products are equal. Bargain windows may sacrifice things to get that low price. They may lack the same quality of materials and craftsmanship as other windows on the market.

Remember, you’ll likely only go through the window replacement process once, maybe twice, in your lifetime. So think of it as an investment, not an expense. It might be a significant upfront cost, but think about the potential energy savings, time savings on cleaning or maintenance, and resale value. If you’re able to place monetary value on the happiness and enjoyment of windows that fit your style and needs, figure that in, too.

3. Getting an exact replacement.

Did you really love your old windows? Unless you picked them out yourself, you can probably find some room for improvement. When you replace with an exact replica of your existing window, you can miss out on the latest styles, innovations, and trends.

You might feel the pull to match your existing window style to make your home consistent — especially if you’re replacing a single window. But it’s okay to mix and match styles, colors, and designs. So look at all your options, whether they’re similar to your current windows or completely different.

4. Failing to consider your climate.

Designs have improved and adapted to the point where there are windows and features created specifically for various climates. Whether your weather is hot, cold, or both, you can find windows fit for your local conditions.

Your choice of materials, glazing, and style would likely change if you switched ZIP codes. Choose the technology that matches your local climate and the functionality to keep your home comfortable through extreme temps.

5. Ignoring aesthetics.

With all the other decisions in the window replacement process, it’s easy to gloss over arguably the most critical one: the look. Windows are durable and can last for decades. You might be happy with your choice from a financial standpoint, but will you feel the same way years from now when you drive up to your home or admire your landscaping from your living room?

Think of aesthetics for your own personal enjoyment, as well as for others. Beautiful windows boost curb appeal and can add to resale value. So choose the look you love, but consider other potential owners if you’re not already in your forever home.

Windows are custom-built to your specs. There’s no out-of-the-box answer and no quick fix. But if you do your homework, you can actually save on time, stress, and unexpected costs down the road.