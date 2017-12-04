Best windows for hot climates

For those who live in hot and desert climates, especially in the Southwest United States, finding quality windows that can withstand the heat can be difficult and stressful.

You want a window that will last a long time, not let in much heat in the daytime, but also maximize natural light. That’s harder than it sounds! Some windows don’t work as well to block the heat of the sun or keep out any ultraviolet rays, which warms up your house and leads to increased cooling costs.

Whether you’re considering a window replacement now or in the near future, here’s some advice to help you choose the right window for your home.