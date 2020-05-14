How to Reduce Outside Noise in Your Home

Soundproof Curtains

If you are not searching for replacement windows, curtains that diminish sound can be a cheaper route. The best soundproof curtains can help diminish noise on a budget. With a host of ways to do it yourself, you can sleep soundly and save money at the same time. Most stores also carry curtains that help to both block out city lights and muffle the noises around you. You’ll learn to appreciate this in loud, bright cities on nights where you are sick or trying to unwind.

Soundproof Walls

One way how to reduce outside noise is by installing soundproof walls. Apartment buildings and townhomes can have thin walls. If the bothersome sound is coming from inside of your building or home, taking action to reduce the sound coming through the wall can also be an aesthetically appealing solution. And you don’t need to rip your wall apart to do it.

Just like with soundproof curtains, there are ways to get results on a budget with many DIY options:

Add acoustic panels.

Hang a rug or drape on the wall.

Plug sound leaks in fixtures, switch boxes or around doors.

Whether you desire a pop of color or a simple backdrop, the sound-reducing addition can act as a design element as well. Acoustic panels for home use are covered in fabric and come in a variety of colors. And you can find rugs, drapes and curtains in any color or pattern you can dream of.