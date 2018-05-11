One, Two or Three — How Many Window Panes Do You Need?

Window labels can help tell the energy efficiency story

When you’re comparing single or multiple panes and other window features, the labels provide critical information. Every window that is certified and tested has an NFRC label that tells you its energy performance. NFRC, or National Fenestration Rating Council, is the organization that developed the energy rating program for windows. The NFRC label tells you the energy efficiency of the whole window, not just the glass.

Two very important energy performance ratings on the NFRC label are the U-Factor and the Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC). The U-Factor tells you how well the window insulates, while the SHGC rates how effective the window is at blocking the sun’s heat.

The most energy efficient windows will also have an ENERGY STAR® label. ENERGY STAR certifies a variety of products based on their ability to help save energy without sacrificing features or functionality. For windows, they divided the United States into four regions and rated products based on their energy efficiency for the region’s climate. Windows designed to keep out the cold in the northern part of the country have different requirements than those in the hot and sunny south.

1According to The Weather Channel