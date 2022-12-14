4 Reasons You Can Feel Confident Replacing Your Windows and Doors With Pella
Posted
on December 14, 2022
Shopping for windows and doors isn’t something that most people do every day. Because of this, it can feel as though there are an overwhelming number of choices.
Thankfully, when you work with your local Pella branch to find your replacement windows and doors, you can feel confident every step of the way. A local rep from your nearest Pella branch can guide you through material, design and color selection while also handling delivery and installation – but don’t just take our word for it.
Read on to learn four reasons why you can trust Pella to replace your windows and doors.
1. We Help You Find the Right Products for Your Home and Budget
At the beginning of your project, our team takes the time to get to know you and your home. After you’ve scheduled a free, at-home consultation, a Pella representative will stop by to ask you questions and inspect your current windows and doors. This is necessary to help you find the best new windows and doors for your design style and existing pain points, such as drafty windows or poor noise cancellation.
Your local window and door expert can advise on everything, from material to color to hardware, and more. They'll be conscious of your budget while working to find the best options for you.
2. Our Team Provides a Worry-Free Installation Day
When you shop through your local Pella branch, you get access to certified installers who do the work from start to finish. These installers work one room at a time, so you can have products installed in a variety of weather conditions. When they’re done, they will clean up after themselves, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning up a mess.
3. Backed by the Pella Care Guarantee
Your local Pella experts are knowledgeable about our products as well as our installation and service processes. Our team is passionate about helping you choose the best windows for your replacement project.
In addition, you can count on your replacement windows and doors to last because Pella’s Care Guarantee covers windows and doors beyond the product warranty.
Our exclusive warranties and service agreement does more than just protect your new product. It also covers its installation. Product warranties cover your windows and doors for the warranty period, while the installation warranty and service agreement cover issues related to installation, including labor, for up to 10 years.2 This extra protection comes standard with your replacement project. It’s some of the best coverage in the industry — and it’s exclusively available from your local Pella Showroom.
4. We’ll Guide You Through the Process, Step-by-Step
From your first conversation with Pella, through installation and beyond, our representatives are there for you every step of the way. Your local Pella representative will work to help you find the products to meet your design needs, set a project timeline and advise you on products made just for your home. We go beyond what meets the eye to make sure you end up with windows and doors you are proud of.
If you’re interested in working with Pella on your next renovation project, schedule a free in-home consultation. If you have additional questions or would like to talk to someone about scheduling a consultation, call 866-593-1560. We will talk through your replacement options, measure your existing windows and doors and provide a free, no-obligation quote.
2Visit www.pella.com/support/warranties/pella-care-guarantee/ for limited warranties and service agreement details.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.