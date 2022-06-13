5 Unique Window Styles to Try

There are countless ways to create unique window designs and compositions that add character to your home. Get inspired by some of these unique windowscapes from homeowners just like you. Use the inspiration to build a foundation for your future window design plans.

Think Outside the (Glass) Box

Creating a unique window experience in your home doesn’t have to be complicated. For a truly unique approach to window design, you just have to be willing to think outside the box. The perfect window is, in fact, sometimes a door. These homeowners in California created a passthrough window for their kitchen with a custom bifold patio door to maximize their indoor and outdoor spaces.

Awning Windows for Airflow and Elegance

For homeowners looking to create a sleek look in line with modern design trends , awning windows with a smooth black frame might just be the answer. These homeowners out of San Diego utilized a combination of windows, including stunning large awning windows that swing outward, to bring the outside in without obstructing the view. The result is a gorgeous contemporary feel with the added benefit of exceptional airflow and energy efficiency.

Add Character With a Window Wall

If one of the highlights of your property is the stunning view, a window wall can make that beautiful view a part of your every day. Floor-to-ceiling glass creates a hard-to-beat panoramic view of the beauty just outside your home. It’s the perfect place to watch the seasons pass from the comfort of your climate-controlled sitting room, especially with the exceptional energy efficiency that Pella products bring. Not sure how to make a unique window wall in your home? Check out what this new build in Ohio is incorporating for inspiration.

Use Window Combinations to Create Unique Shapes

Often, the best way to add new character to your existing home exterior is to combine different sizes and shapes of windows to craft a one-of-a-kind finished product. Pairing taller vertically-oriented windows with a shorter, horizontally-oriented one to create an L-shaped window can draw the eye. Similarly, mixing rectangles with squares can create a mosaic effect that complements contemporary architecture exceptionally well. These homeowners in Dubuque, IA combined many different sizes of casement windows to create a truly unique geometric design.

Transom Windows Offer Additional Natural Light With Visual Interest

Transom windows above doors or other windows is another unique style to maximize your home’s natural light while simultaneously creating a show-stopping design. Transom windows are usually inoperable (though some can be awning windows if desired), and many homeowners choose to create a paneled look with grilles. These small window segments create the illusion of a taller room, helping you maximize your space visually.

Get Your Unique Window Look with Pella Windows and Doors

Whatever unique window design catches your eye, Pella has the combination of styles to help you make it a reality. Not sure where to start? Schedule a free at-home consultation with our highly-trained professionals today.