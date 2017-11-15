Find the Right Window Style for Your Home

Craftsman-style homes are found throughout the United States. Craftsman style house characteristics include low-pitched, gabled roofs; big porches with heavy square or tapered columns sometimes set into large stone piers, and exposed wooden beams on both inside and outside. The term “craftsman” comes from the style’s focus on showcasing the craftsmanship of the wood, stone, and brick workers who built the house.

A type of Craftsman is a bungalow, a small 1 or 1.5-story home most popular in the U.S. between 1900 and 1950. There are many variations on the theme, but in general, bungalows are small and symmetrical with verandas and/or porches, plus simple, open floor plans that make the most of natural ventilation, ideal for hot and humid climates in the pre-air conditioning era. Cottages are even smaller, simple Craftsman-style homes. Cottage-style windows are typically double-hung or single-hung windows that have larger bottom sashes than top sashes.