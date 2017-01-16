Single-pane windows are made with one layer of glass. They come in different styles and materials, some include an additional removable pane of glass referred to as a “storm window.” Because there is no additional panes of glass, single-pane windows do not offer as much as double- or triple-pane windows by way of insulation to the home and may not be as good at keeping out noise.

Double-pane windows have two panes of glass, many with insulating argon gas between the panes. The additional layer of material, plus the insulating gap in between is what makes them stand out. Two or three panes of glass means more layers of protection between the weather and your home. Many manufacturers also offer triple-pane windows in select product lines for additional energy efficiency. Two or three panes of glass means more layers of protection between the weather and your home.

Asking the right questions

Whether you should replace your single-pane windows comes down to the specifics of your home, including your average climate, amount of outside noise, the amount of money your regularly pay for heating, the age of your home, and a few other factors. Take a look at some of the following factors below and decide which are most important to you.

Energy savings with double-pane windows

Double-pane windows can help lower energy costs for homeowners. For a typical home, replacing single-pane windows with ENERGY STAR certified windows can save you money - $101 - $5381 per year on average. Whether heating or cooling is your concern, extra insulation helps keep control over your home’s internal climate, and puts less strain on your air systems. However if you live in a part of the country where open windows are a year-round comfort, then maybe it is less of a priority.