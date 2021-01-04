6 Types of Windows That Increase Energy Efficiency

It’s no coincidence that Pella® Lifestyle Series windows harness many of the features above to earn the designation as some of the Most Efficient ENERGY STAR certified products of 2020.1 They were designed to deliver solutions for real life, with one of the most important considerations being energy efficiency.

Lifestyle Series windows are built with wood frames, which provides natural insulation from the elements. They offer triple-pane glass and a number of energy-saving features to make them 83% more energy efficient.2 These design features help Lifestyle Series windows meet or exceed ENERGY STAR guidelines in all 50 states.

Wherever you live and whatever styles you love, there are multiple ways to make your windows more energy efficient. With the help of ENERGY STAR labels and your local Pella representative, you can choose the best types of windows for your home and customize them to maximize your home’s energy efficiency.

1Some Pella products may not meet ENERGY STAR guidelines in Canada. For more information, contact your local Pella sales representative or go to energystar.gc.ca.

2Window energy efficiency calculated in a computer simulation using RESFEN 6.0 default parameters for a 2000 sq. foot new construction single-story home when Pella Lifestyle Series windows with the respective performance package are compared to a single-pane wood or vinyl window. The energy efficiency and actual savings will vary by location. The average window energy efficiency is based on a national average of 94 modeled cities across the country and weighting based on population. For more details see pella.com/methodology.