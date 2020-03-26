All About Vinyl Windows: Your Questions Answered

Low maintenance, energy-efficient, vinyl replacement windows have become a popular choice for homeowners in the market for stylish windows at an affordable price.

Vinyl windows can make a great option for nearly any homeowner. They lower energy costs, are less expensive than other materials, require the least amount of maintenance, and now come in more colors, sizes and style options than you may have thought were available. You may be weighing the options between the various window materials available. Here’s a look at some frequently asked questions about vinyl windows and why vinyl windows may be a good choice for your needs.

What are vinyl windows made out of?

Vinyl windows have been around for more than 80 years. But over the past few decades there have been considerable improvements in the process as well as the quality of vinyl used. Most vinyl windows are made from polyvinyl chloride, which is commonly known as PVC. However, this doesn't mean all vinyl windows are the same. Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows are performance-tested for weather, durability, and color retention.

How do I care for my vinyl windows?

Vinyl is often chosen by homeowners because of its low maintenance and care requirements. To properly care for vinyl windows, we recommend using the brush attachment on your vacuum or another dry brush to go over the window frame, sill and track to remove dirt and debris. Then clean with soapy water and a soft cloth to keep the vinyl frame looking fresh. Cleaning your vinyl windows is a simple process and should be completed regularly.

Why choose modern vinyl windows?

In the past, vinyl windows were only available in a limited amount of colors. Over time these previous vinyl windows could yellow, wash out, split or crack in extreme climates. With developing technology in color retention, you won't have to be concerned about refinishing vinyl windows.

To provide homeowners with the best quality vinyl windows, we have improved our technology and testing at Pella. Window designs must withstand laboratory cycle testing, during which the functions of windows are repeated thousands of times to test durability on pieces including everything from the window hardware to the frame structure. Then, air, water, and thermal tests provide additional means to ensure that vinyl frames can face the seasons while keeping your home energy efficient. It all results in a window that is robust and durable, with fade resistance and appealing exterior colors, ultimately giving you a low-maintenance option that is easy to care for over the years.

Are vinyl windows energy efficient?

Vinyl windows increase protection against the weather while keeping your home cozy, and can even result in lower energy costs. Both the frame and the glass play a part in making windows energy-efficient. Pella's multiple insulating frame chambers and exclusive weather-repel system deliver energy-efficiency while channeling water away from your home. Features that can help further increase energy-efficiency include triple-pane glass, Advanced Low-E insulating glass, and proper installation.

Pella 250 Series vinyl windows offer optional triple-pane glass, multiple types of Low-E glass coatings optimized for your climate and insulating argon gas between the panes to maximize energy-efficiency.

How durable are vinyl windows?

Because vinyl windows are designed to resist the elements, they do not require extensive effort to maintain durability and appearance. They are the least likely type of material to need repairs. Changes in temperature and weather can cause minor expansion and contraction in most types of windows. Over time, this can develop gaps in your window frame, allowing more air to impact your room. Pella’s vinyl windows have fully welded corners to help reduce window frame warping and other difficulties that might come in operating the window.

Without a doubt, vinyl windows have become a great choice for builders wanting a home replacement window that includes style, strength, and affordability. Whether you’re building a new home, adding a room or just wanting to replace your home windows with a more energy-efficient choice, take a look at what Pella vinyl windows bring. Contact your local Pella professional today for more information.