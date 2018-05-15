Window Replacement 101: Decision Time

Just because your current windows are one style doesn’t mean you have to stick with it. Those window styles could’ve been chosen by a previous owner or a contractor. They may have been picked because they were convenient or popular at the time — or just fit the personal preference of the homeowner.

Now it’s your turn. You have the option to choose a window style fits your needs and tastes. Or you can look to these cues to find a style that fits your home.

Your neighborhood is your guide.

Most homeowners don’t want a cookie-cutter home that looks like everything else on your block. But you don’t want your house to look out of place either. The mix of styles used in your neighbor’s homes are a good guide. They are typically from a similar era and architectural style, so you have a template for the types of windows that fit your home’s personality.

Look to your lifestyle.

Windows shouldn’t only fit your home; they should fit your life. Outdoorsy? You may want to preserve a view or open up your home to the outside. Kids and pets running around? You might prefer to keep blinds, shades and hardware out of reach. Can’t stand upkeep? You should stick to windows that are low maintenance and easier to clean.

Identify your pressing needs.

Every window style has its benefits and its drawbacks. They all fall on a spectrum in regards to natural light, ventilation, energy efficiency, ease of use, and protection from the elements. Ranking these factors by what’s most important to you. Then choose the window style that best fits your needs.