What You Need to Know About Picture Windows

While picture windows can sometimes be by themselves, they are commonly used in combination with additional windows to create an attractive configuration.

Shawn Huyser, a window expert from the Pella branch in Omaha, had this to say about picture window configurations: “One of our more popular configurations is an XOX, with the center picture window being larger than the two flanker windows.”

The two flanker windows that Huyser is referring to can be a variety of different windows, such as double-hung, sliding, casement or awning. Double-hung picture window combinations are popular with homeowners to add ventilation.

Bay window configurations commonly use a picture window in the center, flanked by venting side panels to expand the view. Bay windows add interest and aesthetic because they extend from the building, giving the illusion of additional space.

Where to Place Picture Windows

Just like there are different configurations of picture windows, there are also different places you could put them. It really depends on your home, your view, and your current windows. With that said, there are a few areas where picture windows work best.

“We often take a two-wide casement window from over the kitchen sink and turn that into an oversized awning with a picture window,” said Huyser. “That really enhances the view from the kitchen, because there isn’t a mull impeding the view any more.”