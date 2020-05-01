There are a number of reasons to replace your windows, but most fall into three main categories: curb appeal, window function and indoor aesthetics. Identifying the main reason driving your need for new windows can help you decide if you should replace your windows all at once or one at a time.

Switching from a dated window to one that catches your eye can increase curb appeal at a relatively low investment. That one simple, stylistic change can also give the front of your new home a focal point for the gazing eyes of passersby. However, updating every front window on one story or the entire face of your home can completely transform its look. You can create a consistent style with a new set of matching or complementary windows.

If function is your main concern, your decision is often easier. Just one window causing you problems? Replace it! But you may also want to make sure the rest of your windows are functioning properly and in good condition.

Sometimes you just need to change up the style inside your home. Upgrading one window in a room can improve its aesthetic. Replacing multiple windows in the same room or throughout your whole home can transform the look and create a consistent style you can enjoy for years to come.

In the end, it often depends on your budget. Cost is a core concern when deciding whether to replace your windows one at a time, all at once or in phases.