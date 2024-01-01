Taos, NM Windows and Doors
Explore Windows and Door Trends in Taos, NM
Famous for its pueblo-style architecture, Taos, New Mexico is the poster child of how to pay homage to the past while still embracing the future. Even popular fast food restaurants here are styled as pueblos, so they seamlessly blend with the city’s aesthetic. While Taos homeowners revel in their city’s historic past, they also strive to make upgrades in their homes, so they can enjoy modern conveniences. Discover how installing the right windows and doors can advance your Taos home’s capabilities while also maintaining its traditional southwest aesthetic.
Taos Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Taos
- Custom Windows
Custom Windows
Whether you live in a pueblo-style property or hacienda, you want a window that can elevate your residence and effortlessly emulate the southwestern aesthetic. If you can’t find what you need in our range of standard window sizes and styles, we can help you design a custom window to achieve your desired look.
- Double-Hung Windows
Double-Hung Windows
If you’re looking to improve your home's cross-ventilation, consider double-hung windows. Designed with two operable sashes, you can open these windows from the top or bottom sash. The two openings allow for maximum airflow, naturally expelling indoor pollutants quickly from your home.
- Energy-Efficient Windows and Doors
Energy-Efficient Windows and Doors
A modern feature often sought by Taos homeowners is energy-efficiency. This capability helps maintain a comfortable interior temperature without keeping the air-conditioner or heater on for hours. Pella’s energy-efficient windows and doors are designed to seal in your air-conditioner’s cool air during the summer and prevent your heater’s warmth from escaping in the winter.
- Multi-Slide Patio Doors
Multi-Slide Patio Doors
Many Taos residences are designed with patios, a paved outdoor area that connects a home to its backyard. Some homeowners like the traditional sliding patio door which creates an easy entry and exit to the patio. Others prefer a multi-slide patio door with three or more stackable panels that can slide out of sight into a wall pocket. This patio door’s effective disappearing act can help your home feel more spacious and emulate an open floor design.
