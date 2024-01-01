Bowie, MD Windows and Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Situated between Washington D.C. and Baltimore is Bowie, a sprawling suburb brimming with culture, scenic green spaces, and lots of history. Settled in 1683, many prominent Colonial-era figures called Bowie home. The city experienced a renaissance of sorts after the Civil War, when it became a notable railroad hub, and has been evolving ever since. Bowie homes perfectly represent the city’s preserved history and continued development, ranging from traditional Colonial and Federal styles, to transitional Craftsman, to modern new builds. For residents seeking to maintain their home’s unique look while also updating its performance, Pella of Annapolis has the innovative window and door solutions to help.

    In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Bowie’s warm summers and chilly winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.

    One of the first things you’ll notice on a Bowie home is its front door. Our durable, customizable fiberglass front doors can elevate the look of your home while reinforcing its design style and boosting curb appeal. Choose a traditional wood grain finish that looks just like the real thing or opt for a modern, bold pop of color.

    Juxtaposing Bowie’s traditional-style structures are modern new builds, with their minimalism, sharp angles, and clean lines. To reinforce this look, homeowners are opting for the large glass panels and contemporary functionality of sliding patio doors, finished in a classic white or sleek black.

    Bay windows are a defining characteristic of the more traditional homes found around Bowie. This configuration of three windows features a fixed window in the center, flanked by operable double-hung or casement windows on either side, which form an angular curve that juts beyond the walls of the home, adding space to the room it’s in.

