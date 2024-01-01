Gabrielle Kinder

Retail Sales - South Bend

Gabrielle has been with the Pella team since 2018, serving Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. When asked what her favorite project has been so far, she said, "All projects that make my customers happy"! Gabrielle is a proud graduate of Purdue University (GO BOILERS!), graduating with a degree in Sociology and Sales. In her spare time, Gabrielle enjoys spending time outdoors on the lake with family and watching college football.

"I feel grit is an important part of success. I truly feel a person needs to experience failure/obstacles and learn how to overcome them, in order to appreciate a win. Talent is great; but, perseverance is key!"

Contact Gabrielle: Gkinder@pellani.com.