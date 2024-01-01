Installation Supervisor

Hello, my name is Jeremy Gaul. I am Pella’s Installation Supervisor for northern Indiana and SW Michigan. I began as an in-house installer and moved into my current role in 2018.

Favorite project: I have 2. First, there’s a St. Joseph, MI job that was right on the lake. We improved the overall look of the house drastically! It was a huge improvement! The second was a job where we converted several half round transoms into a more contemporary look with rectangle transoms. What a difference this made in making the home more modern!

I was born and raised in Dixon, Illinois and installed Pella windows in Rockford, Illinois before my wife Hannah and I moved to South Bend. We have one child, Joshua who lives for Basketball! When I am not working, we enjoy just being together! We love being outdoors! Everything from beach days as a family, to playing disc golf or corn hole to shooting hoops with my son.

Contact Jeremy: jgaul@Pellani.com