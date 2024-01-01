Order Verification and Installation Specialist

Hello, my name is Tavonte Malone. I started with Pella in 2023 as an order verification and installation specialist. This dual role gives me the opportunity to help customers throughout their journey. I’ve assisted with the installation of over 100 windows and doors. Working on Lake Michigan has been my most memorable experience. The views early in the morning are amazing in late summer!

My fiancé and I currently have a son and another son on the way. We just bought our first home to fit our growing family. We like to spend time outside, go for walks and watch football. Also, I enjoy helping others with their home projects. I plan on coaching wrestling this winter at a nearby high school.

Fun Fact: I’m a gamer and play online whenever I can. One thing I am very proud of is in college I played football at Ball State University. Chirp Chirp!

Contact Tavonte: tmalone@Pellani.com