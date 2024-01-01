Order Verification

Hello, my name is Josh Beam. I have been with Pella since 2021 and work as their order verification specialist.

Over these past few years, I’ve assisted with over 700 individual windows and doors! Order verification is an important piece to the puzzle with Pella. We’re the ones who ensure what was promised to the customer is exactly what they will get and make sure it works.

I was born and raised in Drummonds, TN and current reside in Niles, MI. I’ve been Married for three years now, but no kids yet. I love to play music, fish and hunt

When I’m not working with windows and doors, I enjoy bass fishing and playing guitar.

Contact Josh: jbeam@pellani.com