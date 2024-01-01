Retail Sales Manager

Mike Windsor is the Area Sales Manager for the Retail Replacement Division at Pella of Columbus. Mike is a local Columbus resident and has over 20 years of experience with Pella Windows and Doors. He leads our team of 10 retail sales representatives in the Central Ohio territory. He has a genuine personality with an honest approach to his leadership style. His exceptional work ethic, focus, and drive motivate team performance in order to meet customer expectations.