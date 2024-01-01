Retail Sales - South Bend

Hello, my name is Scott Thornberry and I’ve been with Pella since 2014. I was born and raised in Crown Point and my family still lives here today. I’ve replaced thousands of windows, and hundreds of doors with more than 1000 projects completed. My favorite project was placing windows into what was originally a screened-in porch, giving the family use of the space year-round. When I visited the home after Installation Day, the kids were playing out in their new sunroom, where they had a Christmas tree set up. Outside of work, my wife Carrie and I have four daughters that keep us busy. We love listening to live music in our community.

Contact Scott: sthornberry@pellani.com.