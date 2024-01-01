Seth Freed

Trade/Commercial Sales - South Bend Region

As a member of the Pella Presidential Club, Seth serves both trade and commercial customers. With an extensive knowledge of Pella products and applications, he can efficiently offer the best options and solutions for his customers’ needs. A graduate and scholarship baseball player for Ball State University, Seth knows the value of teamwork and is committed to working and following up with his customers to get the job done.

Contact Seth: SFreed@pellani.com