Elkridge, MD Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Elkridge

The Baltimore suburb of Elkridge is a history-rich city with plenty to offer residents. What started as a shipping dock town for nearby tobacco planters has transformed into a bustling commuter suburb with its own parks, shopping, and dining, as well as close proximity to Baltimore’s big-city amenities. Homes in Elkridge vary from historic Colonial- and Victorian-style estates, to transitional single-family properties, to modern new builds. For residents seeking to maintain their home’s unique, timeless look while also modernizing its performance, Pella of Baltimore has the innovative window and door solutions to help.

Elkridge Popular Local Trends & Styles

    Although Elkridge residences vary in size, shape, and design style, double-hung windows remain the go-to choice for an overwhelming majority of homeowners. This adaptable style can be customized in all sorts of ways to match your home’s aesthetic. Choose an intricate grille pattern and oil-rubbed bronze hardware for a traditional look or go modern with uncluttered glass and a sleek black finish.

    In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Elkridge’s warm summers and cold winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes. For superior energy efficiency, look for products with the ENERGY STAR® rating, as these meet more stringent energy requirements.

    Wood has long been used for windows, thanks to its natural insulating properties. Throughout Elkridge, where homes have a more traditional look, wood windows are a top pick. In addition to their ability to reinforce an authentically classic aesthetic, homeowners love the versatility and energy-efficient qualities of wood windows.

Popular Local Products

