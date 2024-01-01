Elkridge, MD Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Elkridge
The Baltimore suburb of Elkridge is a history-rich city with plenty to offer residents. What started as a shipping dock town for nearby tobacco planters has transformed into a bustling commuter suburb with its own parks, shopping, and dining, as well as close proximity to Baltimore’s big-city amenities. Homes in Elkridge vary from historic Colonial- and Victorian-style estates, to transitional single-family properties, to modern new builds. For residents seeking to maintain their home’s unique, timeless look while also modernizing its performance, Pella of Baltimore has the innovative window and door solutions to help.
Getting You Where You Need to Go
- Pella Near Me
Pella Near Me
Find a Pella expert that can help find the right products for my space.
- New Construction
New Construction
Homeowners working with a builder or contractor.
- Trade Professionals
Trade Professionals
Resource for contractors, builders & architects.
Elkridge Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Elkridge
- Double-Hung Windows
Double-Hung Windows
Although Elkridge residences vary in size, shape, and design style, double-hung windows remain the go-to choice for an overwhelming majority of homeowners. This adaptable style can be customized in all sorts of ways to match your home’s aesthetic. Choose an intricate grille pattern and oil-rubbed bronze hardware for a traditional look or go modern with uncluttered glass and a sleek black finish.
- Energy Efficient Materials
Energy Efficient Materials
In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Elkridge’s warm summers and cold winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes. For superior energy efficiency, look for products with the ENERGY STAR® rating, as these meet more stringent energy requirements.
- Wood Windows
Wood Windows
Wood has long been used for windows, thanks to its natural insulating properties. Throughout Elkridge, where homes have a more traditional look, wood windows are a top pick. In addition to their ability to reinforce an authentically classic aesthetic, homeowners love the versatility and energy-efficient qualities of wood windows.
Popular Local Products
- Baltimore Patio Doors
Baltimore Patio Doors
- Baltimore Double-Hung Windows
Baltimore Double-Hung Windows