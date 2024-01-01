Towson, MD Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Towson
The Baltimore suburb of Towson offers residents a balance of small-town community with big-city amenities. It’s a quieter contrast to the bustle of Baltimore, but it still has plenty of things to do, with its lively downtown area, abundance of shopping and dining spots, parks, and college sporting events (courtesy of Towson University). Homes in the area vary from historic to modern to new developments built in traditional styles. For Towson residents seeking to maintain their home’s unique look while also updating its performance, Pella of Baltimore has the innovative window and door solutions to help.
- Pella Near Me
- New Construction
- Trade Professionals
Towson Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Towson
- Bay Windows
Jutting out beyond the beautiful brick and stone exteriors of many Towson homes are timeless bay windows. This configuration of three windows features a fixed window in the center, flanked by operable double-hung or casement windows on either side. Together, these form an angular curve that extends past the walls of the home, adding space to the room it’s in.
- Energy Efficient Materials
Energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes can help cut energy costs and maintain comfort in your home, especially during Towson’s hot, humid summers and chilly winters. For superior energy efficiency, look for products with the ENERGY STAR® rating, as these meet more stringent energy requirements.
- Eye-Catching Front Doors
One of the first things you’ll notice on a Towson home is its front door. Our durable, customizable fiberglass front doors can elevate the look of your home while reinforcing its design style and boosting curb appeal. Choose a traditional wood grain finish that looks just like the real thing or opt for a modern, solid color. Then, customize it further with embossed accents and glass.
- Wood Windows
Wood has long been used for windows, thanks to its natural insulating properties. Throughout Towson, where homes have a more traditional look, wood windows are a go-to choice. In addition to their ability to reinforce an authentically classic aesthetic, homeowners love the versatility and energy-efficient qualities of wood windows.
Popular Local Products
- Baltimore Patio Doors
- Baltimore Double-Hung Windows
Baltimore Double-Hung Windows