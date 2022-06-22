Double-Hung Windows Showcase Your Stunning Cleveland Home

At Pella, we take many actions to make your windows energy-efficient, including having low-emissivity (Low-E) glass and using multiple panes of glass in your windows.

Low-E glass is a coating that improves your window’s energy efficiency by reflecting heat into the correct area to provide a comfortable room. For example, in the winter, the glass would reflect heat back into your home, whereas in the summer, it would reflect the heat away from your home to keep it cooler.

Another way that we ensure energy efficiency is by eliminating leaks and drafts in your windows. Air infiltration can occur when there are gaps, like between window sashes or between the window frame and the wall. At Pella, we prevent drafts by properly installing your windows and using adequate insulation. For example, our windows have multiple panes of glass, including dual- and triple-pane options with insulating argon gas to help slow the effects of conduction and keep your home feeling comfortable. Our expert installers are also sure to properly install your new windows so they last for years to come.

Several of our product lines are ENERGY STAR certified, meaning they meet or exceed energy efficiency guidelines. This includes our Lifestyle and 250 Series windows. Double-hung windows are available in both of these product lines. For example, you can decide on a wood double-hung window in order to have more style versatility. Our wood windows have various color finish options, including the ability to select a natural stain on your window. The beauty, versatility, and performance that wood windows offer will allow you to match your windows to your style and your home’s architecture and colors.

For example, we updated a Mentor, OH, home with wood double-hung windows to increase the light coming into the home and provide better energy efficiency. The new energy-efficient windows breathe new life into this older home and will make it more functional and comfortable for years to come.

You could also choose to go with affordable vinyl double-hung windows that are budget-friendly, without sacrificing style or durability. Our exclusive vinyl formula makes for a stronger, more durable window that offers classic style and excellent performance at an affordable price to meet your budget.

Double-hung windows are a classic option and can really add to the curb appeal of your home. These windows are easy to use and can be added throughout your home to fit your style. Ready to get started on your window replacement? Schedule a free in-home consultation with our window professionals today.