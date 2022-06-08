How Fiberglass Windows Became the Leader for Commercial Buildings in Cleveland

If you live in or around the city of Cleveland, you are surrounded by commercial buildings at all times — but when was the last time you truly looked at any of them rather than just allowing them to blur into the background of your everyday life?

If you take the time to look, you’ll see that each building was designed to support a unique business, with its own style and functional needs. You may take for granted the level of effort that went into its design and construction; each one is crafted so that it is just right for its occupants.

An even more easily overlooked aspect of building design is the windows. Windows significantly affect the overall look and feel of a building while also having major implications on the cost to build and maintain. Choosing the right window is critical for a commercial building’s success.

Let's explore the efforts Pella has made to design the ideal window in terms of function and design, to create a product unlike any other on the market for commercial spaces.