How To Add More Windows To Your Cleveland Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on October 25, 2022
Windows are an important part of your house. There are many areas throughout the home — some you might not have even considered yet — that can be filled with windows to provide you with amazing natural lighting, functionality and comfort. Let’s dive into these areas.
Where To Add Windows in Your Home
Sunrooms
Sunrooms are full of windows. The goal of sunroom windows are to provide lots of natural sunlight and ventilation. Your sunroom windows should also provide energy efficiency. Energy-efficient windows will help you enjoy your sunroom year-round, allowing it to be comfortable to sit in regardless of the weather outside. We offer a variety of windows that can fill your sunroom. For example, casement, awning or double-hung windows are ideal for providing all the benefits discussed above.
This Richfield, OH, home initially featured a screened-in patio area, but the homeowners were looking for a change. We installed new wood casement windows in the room to create a temperature-controlled four-season room. Installing energy-efficient windows into the space will help regulate the room’s temperature so the homeowners can enjoy it year-round. With casement windows, the homeowners will be able to open the windows during the warmer months to let fresh air flow through the home. And, the windows' black finish modernized the space while increasing energy efficiency.
Living Room and Bedroom
Bedrooms and living rooms are great places to add a lot of windows. For example, you can add large picture windows, including floor-to-ceiling windows, to provide you with maximum natural light. You can also mix large picture windows with ventilating styles like casement and awning windows, which, when closed, can blend into the complete window design.
Many modern homes feature black windows with lots of glass space, and this home in Bath, OH, is no exception! We worked with Capuano Homes to install beautiful black casement, fixed and awning windows. The large wood windows complement the home’s aesthetic. They also provide the home with tons of natural light and incredible views — in fact, many of the areas in the home feature floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the benefits.
Many other window styles are perfect for your living room and bedroom. For example, bay and bow windows are a great way to introduce light and ventilation from all angles in your living room. Double-hung windows are a classic choice for many homes as well. You can add multiple to a wall to reap the benefits, plus, they're extremely easy to use and match nearly every home type perfectly.
Living Room and Patio
Another excellent way to incorporate more windows into your home is via your living room area using a mix of windows and patio doors. This will provide you with the benefits of lighting and ventilation, with the added functionality of being able to easily access your patio area.
The four-season room in this Akron, OH, home needed renovating to make it more energy efficient so that it could be used more comfortably throughout the entire year, including the fall and winter months. We installed new fiberglass windows and doors that all went well together and created a beautiful view of the home’s backyard. Both the windows and the patio doors provided functionality, energy efficiency and style.
Accent Walls
We’ve all heard of accent walls, but what about accent windows? A wall entirely made of unique or large windows can certainly add some flare to a room. For example, you can add a wall of picture windows separated by trim to let natural light illuminate the room. If you have a gable roof, you can create a wall of square windows that work up to triangular-shaped windows at your roof's peak.
Another idea is to stack window types on top of each other. For example, you could add awning windows atop large, fixed windows. This combination allows you to reap the benefits of both window types, including lighting and ventilation.
Add New Windows With Pella
There are many ways to fill your home with windows — it's all a matter of deciding how you'll do it. And when you're ready, we’re here to help bring your window designs to life. Schedule your free in-home consultation to get started.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.